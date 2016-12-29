Houston County school showing appreciation for law enforcement each month

Ornaments students made with officers in December.

HOUSTON COUNTY - One school in Houston County is showing their appreciation for law enforcement straight from the heart.

WMAZ went to the school to find out why they started their monthly visits.

Ashley Watkins is a kindergarten teacher at Shirley Hills Elementary School.

After this summer's police shootings in Dallas, she decided it was time to try to help create good relationships between students and law enforcement.

“These men and women in law enforcement go to work and their prayer every day is that they make it home safely to be with their families. And so, I wanted to start from the littlest kids we have here, you know our Pre-K'ers and helping them see that these are community helpers, they're heroes in our community, and these are people you turn to if you're ever in need of help,” Watkins explained in her classroom.





Watkins is married to a deputy and said she felt a calling to organize these appreciation days.

“I just, especially in light of recent events, I just feel this huge responsibility to do our part in showing our appreciation, letting them know that there are people who realize that they do make sacrifices and they are there to help us,” she said.

Watkins said the kids enjoy reading, creating art, and eating with the officers each month.

One fifth grader had a message for the officers in Central Georgia this holiday season.

“God bless you. Cause, it has to be tough cause you're on the road and it's probably scary, some people could be scared, and their families, it could be scary for them because they're going out to places trying to protect others,” Jordan Magwood said.

The school takes a break each month away from the ABC’s to back the blue.





The school’s next appreciation day will be on January 18th and the theme is Music. They started the program in September of this school year.

Dates for the rest of the year:

February 10, 2017: Hot chocolate and cookies

March 24, 2017: Read with a child

April 21, 2017: P.E. Day

May 16, 2017: Lunch with a child