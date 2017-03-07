Houston County Schools hosting Teacher Recruitment Fair

The Houston County School System will host its annual Teacher Recruitment Fair this Saturday.

This Saturday, the Houston County School System will host its annual Teacher Recruitment Fair. Madison Cavalchire went to Veterans High School to find out how the county's attracting new teachers.

First-year Veterans High School math teacher, Cody Reese, always knew he wanted to be in a classroom.

"I didn't want a sit-down job at a desk," Reese said. "I always wanted to give back to the community and work with kids."

A Houston County High School graduate himself, Reese says he wanted to return home to teach. He got his job at Veterans High School after attending last year's Teacher Recruitment Fair.

This year, Personnel Director Dr. Richard Rogers says Houston County has openings in all areas.

"I know, right now, we definitely need elementary teachers," Rogers said.

Rogers says there are currently about 2,200 teachers in Houston County Schools. Right now, they have around 100 open positions.

Rogers says the school system will look at filling those vacancies next week, after the recruitment fair. He says they expect to hire about 200 new teachers in total before the new school year.

"We have noticed a shortage," Rogers said. "There are fewer students going into education."

But Houston County's preparing students who do want to go into education. Veterans High School senior, Madison Jones, is in the Teaching Profession Program at the Houston County Career Academy.

"I've always wanted to be a teacher since I was little, but this gave me that step-in experience before I actually have to decide when I'm older," Jones said.

Jones is already interning as a teacher at Bonaire Elementary School.

Reese says salary might make some stray away from teaching, but he thinks the rewards are worth it.

"I love waking up and coming to my job, so I think if you get away from the aspect of money and do what you love, then a lot of people would come back to teaching," Reese said.

The Teacher Recruitment Fair will be this Saturday at Veterans High School. Veterans High is located at 340 Piney Grove Road in Kathleen.

Teachers interested in employment with the system are invited to attend the job fair from 9:00 a.m. until noon. Candidates can start checking-in at the auditorium lobby at 8:00 a.m.

Representatives from 39 campuses will be present to conduct screening interviews. Candidates should bring multiple copies of their resume.

For more information, contact Human Resources at 478-988-6244 or visit the system's website, here.

