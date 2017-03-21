Houston County SPLOST passes after Special Election

WARNER ROBINS, GA.-- - Polling places around Houston County were busy Tuesday as people came out to vote "yes" or "no" on the SPLOST. After 3,493 votes, it passed with 81% “yes” and 19% “no”.

“SPLOST means an awful lot to local government because we're not able to do the capital projects that we do without the sales tax,” explains Warner Robins Chairman Tommy Stalnaker.



This SPLOST will pay for improvements to roads and sidewalks, a nature trail, and a swim complex. Warner Robins, Mayor Randy Toms says this good news for the city.



"We're going to see a lot of revenue driving activities with our sports complex and our natatorium. The things that we're bringing to the quality of life issues. I think they're also going to bring people from outside our area to enjoy the things we have,” says Mayor Toms.



Even some people in Houston County are excited about what the SPLOST could mean for their community.



"I'm for it. I hope they improved the tennis courts because I'm a big tennis player and I'm here to vote 'yes' for the recreation department,” says Warner Robins resident Gerald Granstaff.

Other people say the new improvements that come with the SPLOST would give children in the area more to do.



"We got children that are coming up they need a place to go. Parents have to work and when they're working they want to know that their children are doing something constructive and also hopefully out of the way and out of trouble,” says Houston County resident Lesley Brown.

Many other voters say they are most excited about the new swim complex set to come to Houston County.



"My grandson is in the aquanauts and I think they'll benefit by being able to have tournaments and swim meets here where they can't right now,” explains voter Deborah Wiggins.



A county proposal that many voters say will make living in their area even better. County leaders hope the SPLOST will bring in $145 million between 2018 to 2024.

