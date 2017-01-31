You can vote for or against the Houston County SPLOST on March 21st.

If you live in Houston County, you can vote yes or no to the county's 2018 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, known as SPLOST, on March 21st. SPLOST is a countywide one percent sales tax used to fund special projects proposed by the county and participating city governments.

Houston County Chairman Tommy Stalnaker says if the SPLOST passes in March, it'll raise about $145 million to fund special projects.

"This is not an additional tax, this is a continuation of the same level of sales tax that they currently have, which is seven cents in this county," Stalnaker said.

The largest percentage of the 2018 SPLOST funds would go toward transportation projects, like the widening of county roads, including Houston Lake Road.

Peggy Jerles lives off Houston Lake Road and says road improvements could prevent future accidents.

"I always vote yes because we always need these projects, and it takes such a little bit out of everybody's pocket," Jerles said.

Stalnaker says another big category the county wants to improve is public safety.

"For fire equipment, for fire trucks, for fire stations, and for police departments and the Sheriff's Department, you have vehicles," Stalnaker said.

Houston County Lieutenant Clay Chambers says public safety improvements benefit every person in the county.

"There's a great deal of equipment and specialized training that we would be able to receive, that we may not if we don't receive the SPLOST," Chambers said.

Stalnaker says if the SPLOST passes, more funds will be allocated toward recreation, than in years past. He says some of those funds could go toward a new county swimming complex.

