Houston County students celebrate Winter Special Olympics

Houston County Special Olympics 2017

On Friday, hundreds of students celebrated the last day of the Winter Special Olympics in Houston County. For Veteran High School students Wade Smith and Leah Shelton, it's not about winning a medal, it's about hanging out with your best friend.

The Special Olympics in Houston County gives kids a chance to show off their moves on the court. “It's very good for the kids they love it,” said Brenda Arnett. “The kids are awesome and the partners are awesome.”



But for school partners Wade Smith and Leah Shelton, they say hanging out with your best friend is the real slam dunk. “This is Leah's first year here, and at first she was really quiet,” said Wade Smith, Veterans High School student. “But when I started talking to her and getting to know her, I realized how awesome she was.”



Leah says she loves competing in the Special Olympics with Wade. “They have a bond,” said Arnett. “And when you talk to the athletes, they'll talk about their friends. It’s really hard to explain.”

”We hang out all the time in P.E. I'll go by her class and see her. She's awesome,” said Wade.



Wade says Special Olympics gave their friendship a chance to forget how they're different and see how they're the same. “Kids with special needs get neglected for things they can't control and that's not fair to them,” said Wade. “They deserve the regular high school experience and life experience just like everyone else. “

Special Olympics Georgia currently has more than 27,000 registered athletes with close to 600 participants in Houston County.

