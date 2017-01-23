Houston County students competing in national app challenge

The Thomson Middle School group created an app that they hope will keep pedestrians safe.

After a jogger was hit and killed by a truck in north Macon last year, a group of sixth grade students at Thomson Middle School decided to take action.

They designed an app to protect runners and alert drivers to watch out for people on the roads.

"The runners will have a watch on and the runners app will be connected to the watch and it will send a message to the car once you start it so the cars will get a message informing them that there is a runner," says team member Brooklyn Bohannon.

She says they hope to send the messages through navigation systems in cars. An icon will show up on the navigation screen to show drivers exactly where the runners are.

"It will basically keep them safe," says another team member Donovan Duncan. "It will prevent them from getting harmed or injured or possibly death."

They call the app RAM, or Runners App Management, and in November, they submitted their idea to the Verizon Innovative Learning App Challenge.

Two months later, the students learned they took hope the top prize in the state. The students will each get a new tablet and Thomson Middle School received money to put toward STEM education.

Now, the team is taking on groups from across the country. The national winner will get to work with a tech team from MIT to turn their app idea into a reality. They will also get to present their app at the Technology Student Association conference in Orlando this summer.

The winner will be decided by popular vote, so the students are asking members of the central Georgia community to help them out.

To vote, just text RAM to 22333. Voting ends Feb. 14.

