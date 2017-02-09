Houston County teacher headed to Japan to showcase teaching style

Langston Road Elementary

A Houston County teacher has students using their hands every day to learn.

Now, she's headed to Japan to showcase her teaching style.

Angie Battle's fourth graders try to never have a boring day at school.

On Thursday, the 20-year Houston County teacher let us into her classroom at Langston Road Elementary to see her hands-on technique.

10-year-old Isabel Miller has a simple question in her head every morning when she gets ready for school.

“I wonder what stuff we're going to do today?” Miller said.

That's because her teacher, Angie Battle, has a hands-on style that makes every day an adventure.





“If they can do it, if they can put their hands on it, if they can move around the room, they're going to remember it and understand it. And when I say remember it I mean understand it more deeply than if you had just told them,” Battle said in her classroom.

Her students use projects, presentations, and other creative assignments to reinforce what they hear in class.

Like when Isabel says Mrs. Battle made reading fun earlier this year.

“We did a project on it and we dressed up in costumes and we did an iMovie,” Miller said.

She was explaining a project the class did after finishing a book as a part of their book club.

For Battle, it's all just a chapter out of the lesson plan.





“They're using lots of technology. Making 'Prezis', some of them have been making iMovies with the iPads, there's a 'ginormous' reenactment of the Battle of Yorktown that they're going to make a stop-motion animation of it,” Miller said.

A ‘Prezi’ is a presentation made on Prezi’s website, similar to a Microsoft PowerPoint presentation.

It's projects and ideas like that are why the Georgia Council on Economic Education picked Battle to go to Japan.

Once there, she'll teach fifth graders an economics lesson using her hands-on style.

Because in Battle's fourth grade class, creativity gets an A+ while boring lectures don't pass.

Battle says she already has her lesson plan for Japan approved. She'll be teaching Japanese fifth graders using Play-Doh.

After teaching the fifth graders, she'll talk with Japanese teachers about her strategies.

Battle will be in Japan from February 16th to the 21st. She said she hopes to learn working strategies from Japanese teachers that she can bring back to the states.

