Houston County teen in need of transport van for wheelchair

Brent Carr, 17-year-old in Houston County, was diagnosed with severe Cerebral Palsy Quadriplegia as a baby. Being in a wheelchair hasn't stopped him from doing the things he loves like playing his favorite sport, football.

Unfortunately, Allowing Brent to go out and do things like that or go to therapy sessions requires his family to hire a transport van to take Brent and his chair, which costs $70 each time.

Many people in central Georgia heard this and decided to help by paying for several of his transports and setting up a Gofundme account as well as a Facebook page called "Blessings for Brent."

Now they want to do one better. The group is on a mission to raise $10,000 so Brent and his family can have their own van capable of lifting Brent and his chair. In just the last month, they've raised more than $2,400.

There are several fundraisers set up to keep that number climbing. Fit and Firm on Houston Lake Road in Warner Robins is hosting a "Pay it Forward Friday" event on April 28 from 6 to 8 p.m. Tickets are $5.

Then on May 12, Centerpoint Church in Warner Robins is hosting a spaghetti dinner fundraiser. The cost is $5 per plate.

