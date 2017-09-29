Houston County teen makes Alzheimer's coloring book for kids

Hundreds of Central Georgians will join the fight to end Alzheimer's disease at the annual walk in Byron.

This year, one Houston County beauty queen aims to teach younger kids about the disease in a way they can understand. Darlyn Davis spoke to Yvonne Thomas about how her grandmother's journey inspired her.

“When I was first in the Walk for Alzheimer's, it was for my great-grandmother,” said Davis. Now ten years later, 20-year-old Darlyn Davis is walking for her grandmother, Mary Granthom. “I'm here for her. I'm trying to find a cure for her. It could be my mom one day, you just never know.”

Looking at old family photos growing up, Davis says she didn't understand what was happening or why. “It's like she's trapped in her own mind. I would ask my mom, 'Why is grandma burning things?' You kind of just have to do the research yourself,” said Davis.

Now the things she learned about Alzheimer's she put into a coloring book for kids. “It's the ten warning signs that the Alzheimer's Association laid out with my own examples,” said Davis.

This weekend, she'll share her books with dozens of kids at the Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Byron. “It's a great idea, and in our kids zone, they'll be able to color, read and learn more about the disease,” said Emily Bowden, Marketing Director for Central Georgia Alzheimer’s Association.

This pageant queen says the cause is bigger than her crown. It's about educating everyone about this disease, hoping that one day, they'll find a cure.

Registration for the walk starts Saturday at 10 a.m. at North Peach Park in Byron. Marketing Director Emily Bowden says this year, the organization is looking to raise $180,000 by the end of November. So far, they're at 98,000.

