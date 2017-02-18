Houston County to hold Teacher Recruitment Fair

The Houston County School System will hold its annual recruitment fair at Veterans High School on March 11.

The fair starts at 9 a.m. and ends at noon, but candidates are encouraged to arrive early because doors will open at 8 a.m.

Representatives from 39 campuses will be present to conduct screening interviews.

Houston County's 2017-18 projected salary for a first-year teacher is $38,265 with a bachelor's degree, or $43,829 with a master's degree.

All employees are also provided free gym membership at three locations in Houston County.

Veterans High is in Kathleen at 340 Piney Grove Rd. For more information, contact Human Resources at 478-988-6244.

(© 2017 WMAZ)