Houston County's 2017 Valedictorians & Salutatorians

Northside High Valedictorian, Nicholas A Wong

Nicholas Wong has received the Georgia Certificate of Merit and College Board’s Advanced Placement Scholar with Distinction Award. Nicholas is a four-year member of the Northside Blue Wind Band and the Beta Club. He has also participated in several other organizations such as Math Club and Student Council. Nicholas serves as an Eagle Ambassador and has represented his school in multiple competitions and honors to include Literary, Science Fair and Georgia Music Educators Association Honor Band. Additionally, Nicholas is Northside High’s STAR Student for the 2017 graduating class. His plans are to attend Georgia Tech to pursue a degree in environmental engineering. Nicholas is the son of Anthony and Anna Wong.





Houston County High Valedictorian, Nivedha Soundappan

Nivedha Soundappan is the reigning Miss Houston County High School and STAR Student. She serves as State Secretary for Georgia FBLA, Chapter President for French National Honors Society and Senior Class Vice President. In addition, she actively participates in Varsity tennis, classical piano, and bharatanatyam (Indian classical dance). Nivedha is an alumni of the Yale Summer Program in Astrophysics where she researched the orbit of asteroid 1994PN, and she was a finalist in Social Science for the Georgia Governor's Honors Program. Her honors include UGA Bernard Ramsey Scholar and Foundation Fellow finalist, Mercer University Presidential Scholar, Cameron Impact Scholar finalist, Coca Cola Scholar semifinalist, Advanced Placement scholar and Golden Eagle Nominee. She is active in her community through her work as a volunteen at the Perry Hospital, collecting non-perishable food items for the annual FEED the City drive and aiding local elementary and primary children through the National Honors Society. She plans to pursue a degree in aerospace engineering. Nivedha is the daughter of Dr. A. Soundappan and Kanjana Jayaraman and sister to Keerti and Shiva.





Houston County High Salutatorian, Tucker H Mercier

Tucker Mercier has been actively involved in the Math Team for four years and currently serves as captain. He is a member of the National Honor Society, Beta Club and the Technology Student Association. Tucker is a Governor’s Honors Program semi-finalist in Mathematics, a Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership (HOBY) Award recipient and an Optimist Club Student of the Month. He is an AP Scholar with Distinction, a National Merit Commended Student and a Georgia Certificate of Merit recipient. He enjoys volunteering with the Special Olympics, HOBY, Goodwill and local food banks. A four-year soccer player, he is a member of last year’s 5A State Final Four team. He ran four years for the Varsity Cross Country team, qualifying for state this year. He also played on the basketball team for two years. In the fall, Tucker will attend Notre Dame, Northwestern or Georgia Tech and he plans to study business analytics, computer science or engineering. Tucker’s parents are Mark and Emily Mercier and he is the younger brother of Forrest.





Perry High Salutatorian, Anthony Chandler Evans

Chandler Evans is an Advanced Placement Scholar with Distinction. He is an active member of Beta Club, National Honor Society and Cross Country. He serves as a principal player in the One Act Troupe, which placed first in the 2017 Regional Competition and third in the 2017 State Competition. Chandler gives back to the community through his volunteer work with Family Promise. He is a recipient of the University of Georgia Certificate of Merit, as well as a Golden Eagle Award Nominee for Science. Chandler plans to attend Mercer University to pursue a degree in finance. He is the son of Tony and Sheree Evans.

Veterans High Valedictorian, Charlotte Pilcher

Charlotte Pilcher is an Advanced Placement Scholar with Honors. She has taken six AP courses and earned highest average awards in Honors Biology, AP Chemistry and AP Psychology. Additionally, she is a Georgia Certificate of Merit recipient and an Optimist Student of the Month. Charlotte is a member of the National English Honor Society, French Honor Society and Beta Club, and has lettered in Cross Country. In the community, she is active at Central Baptist Church, volunteering for Vacation Bible School and Fall Festival. Charlotte enjoys reading and running in her leisure time. She plans to attend the University of Georgia and major in Biology, aspiring to pursue a career in the medical field. Charlotte’s parents are Britt and Sandra Pilcher.

Veterans High Salutatorian, Ashley Bishop

Ashley Bishop is an Advanced Placement Scholar with Distinction and a University of Georgia Certificate of Merit recipient. She is active in science fairs and robotics, to include winning the Houston County Regional Science and Engineering Fair Grand Prize twice and a participant and finalist of the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair twice. Ashley has received numerous related honors: Yale Science and Engineering Association Most Outstanding Exhibit award; USAF Certificate of Achievement, Dixie Crow Certificate of Merit; and Intel Excellence in Computer Science award. Additionally, she attended the Governor’s Honors Program in Robotics/Engineering. Ashley has been a member of FRC FIRST Robotics, serving as vice president; National English Honor Society; Rho Kappa National Social Studies Honor Society; French Honor Society; French Club; Beta Club; STEM Club; and Academic Quiz Bowl. A four-year marching band member, Ashley earned district honor band recognition. In her leisure time, she is learning C++ and Python languages and working with computer science related courses. She plans to attend Georgia Institute of Technology to study biomedical engineering, specifically biomechanics to develop more effective prosthetics. Ashley is the daughter of John and Julea Bishop.





Northside High Salutatorian, Emma E Rowland

Emma Rowland is an Advanced Placement Scholar with Honor and she received the Georgia Certificate of Merit. As a member of the Northside Blue Wind Band, she served as Drum Major for the past two years. Emma plays flute and was selected to participate in the district and region honor bands for all four years of high school. She is an Eagle Ambassador and a member of Beta Club and Student Council. She enjoyed being part of two musicals at Northside. Emma was selected to participate in the Robins Regional Youth Leadership Program. In addition, she is in her fourth year of a scripture study course held at church before each school day. Her plans are to attend Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah. Her major is undecided, but she will minor in Music. Emma is the daughter of Mike and Merrilee Rowland and big sister to five younger siblings.





Warner Robins High Salutatorian, Rebecca Kathryn Walde

Rebecca Walde is an Advanced Placement Scholar with distinction and an honor graduate. She has received numerous awards from the school, state and outside organizations to include awards for the highest GPA in classes such as AP Chemistry, AP Physics, AP Government, AP Psychology, AP English Language and Composition and AP US History, among others. She received the Georgia Certificate of Merit and has maintained and A-average since her freshman year. She has taken 10 AP classes and maintained an A in each. She is very involved, to include serving as Beta Club President, Debate Team Captain and Quiz Bowl Team Co-Captain. As the captain of the debate team, she won numerous first-place trophies and competed at the Varsity State tournament for four years. She has coached younger members of the team, leading them to several awards. The quiz bowl team has dominated several tournaments, including taking a co-championship at the Middle Georgia State tournament in 2017 and several championships previously. As Beta Club President, she has represented her school at the state convention and displayed the club flag for a flag ceremony. She also volunteers with many organizations through the Beta Club and on her own. She has participated in the Museum of Aviation’s STEM Festival for several years, as well as Young Astronaut’s Day and the Night at the Museum event. She participated in the Robins Youth Leadership Program and has volunteered at Lindsay Elementary. She has been in the Symphonic Band for four years and is currently the first chair clarinetist. She plans to major in chemistry, with the goal of becoming a research chemist. Her parents are Bryan Walde and Meg Hainer-Ruland.





Perry High Valedictorian, Dawson R Dooley

Dawson Dooley is an Advanced Placement Scholar with Distinction who has earned highest average awards in AP Biology, AP English and Literature, AP Economics, AP Calculus, Honors Biology, Honors World History, Accelerated Geometry, Accelerated Pre-Calculus, Accelerated Coordinate Algebra and Spanish I. He received the 2017 PAGE STAR Student award for outstanding scholastic achievement. He is an active member of Beta Club and Future Farmers of America, winning several awards in state and national competitions. Dawson serves as Captain of the Swim Team and a member of Cross Country team. In the community, Dawson is a member of Longleaf Church where he serves as the director of media and volunteers with the youth ministry. In addition, Dawson is a recipient of the University of Georgia Certificate of Merit, as well as a Golden Eagle Award Nominee for Mathematics. He plans to attend Columbus State for two years and then transfer to Georgia Tech to pursue a degree in engineering. Dawson’s parents are Philip and Kim Dooley.





Warner Robins High Valedictorian, Raphael Paolo Francisco Raphael Paolo Francisco is an Advanced Placement Scholar with Distinction who earned the Georgia Certificate of Merit, along with awards for the highest GPA in a variety of classes, to include AP US Government, AP World History, Accelerated Pre-Calculus, Honors Chemistry, & Spanish 3. He served as percussion captain for the Demon Marching Band when they won the High Percussion Award and Grand Championship at the Spirit of the South Marching Band Competition. While he was selected for the Auburn University Marching Honor Band, he was also voted by his fellow marching band members as the band's Outstanding Freshman, Outstanding Junior, Outstanding Senior and Outstanding Bandsman. He has played in the GMEA All-State Band, South Region Honor Band, District 11 Honor Band and District 11 Jazz Ensemble. In addition, he has interned with the renowned percussionist, Miguel Castro. Paolo is the varsity captain and top singles player for the tennis team and he ran cross-country. He is co-captain of the Academic Bowl team, which has won several tournaments, and co-president of the Spanish Club. He is also a member of Beta Club, Mu Alpha Theta and the Ping-Pong Club. He has served the Warner Robins community in various capacities by volunteering at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church food bank, assisting at the Houston County Volunteer Medical Clinic, helping as a tutor and mentor for students at Miller Elementary School, and working with Rebuilding Together. His community service has resulted in the President’s Volunteer Service Award and the Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership for Service Award. He has participated in several local and national leadership experiences, including the Flint Energies Washington Youth Tour, Robins Regional Youth Leadership Program and Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership Seminar. He also served as a page for the Georgia State Senate. He has applied as a music major at several colleges. His parents are Ricardo and Nerissa Francisco.

