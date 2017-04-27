Houston K9 officer recovering after being mauled by dog he handles

Houston County Sheriff's Sgt. Slate Simons and his K9 Kryo.

A Houston County deputy continues to recover Thursday after he was attacked by his K-9.

He had to shoot and kill the dog to get him to stop the attack.

Sgt. Slate Simons says it happened Tuesday afternoon.

He was out with his dog Kyro tracking a suspect in Dooly County in what he described as "very thick woods."

Kyro was about 15 feet ahead of him when he circled back as Simons was coming out of the woods.

Kyro mistook Simons for the suspect.

Simons said the dog attacked his leg and he had to use deadly force to get Kyro off of him.

Simons said he and Kyro had been a team for three years.

He said Kyro bit him all the way to the bone. Simons, who has not returned to work yet, is recovering at home.

Simons called it a case of bad luck and doesn't blame Kyro.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV