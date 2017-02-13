Houston Medical Center prevents preterm births

Houston Medical Center wins statewide patient safety award for care of prenatal patients.

The March of Dimes says in 2016, the health of babies in the United States took a step backward. For the first time in eight years, the number of preterm births in the U.S. increased. Madison Cavalchire found out how Houston Medical Center has been trying to prevent premature births in the county.

Elissa Sealy had her baby girl, E.V., at Houston Medical Center just a few months ago. She also has a 2-year-old, Phillip.

"Would they be early and underdeveloped and have to stay in the hospital for awhile?" Sealy said.

Both of Sealy's children arrived after the full nine months, but she always worried about delivering a baby preterm.

It's something Houston Medical Center worried about, too. They complete a Community Health Needs Assessment every three years. In 2014, Houston County's infant mortality rate was 9.3 per 1,000 births, about two points higher than Georgia's rate.

"Preterm births are the main cause of neonatal deaths," said Houston Healthcare's Director of Community Education, Beth Jones.

Jones says that's why the Medical Center made it their mission to prevent premature births, especially for low-income moms and those with pre-existing medical conditions.

"We gave these moms that we identified with a higher-risk pregnancy a care manager," Jones said.

That care manager's job is to give those pregnant moms individual care, including free maternal education classes. Jones says Houston Healthcare also started Houston County's first prenatal clinic, targeting uninsured and low-income moms.

Back at the park, new mom Elissa says she's proud of those preventive measures.

"It makes me feel 100 percent more confident," Sealy said.

Her two babies weren't premature, but just like Houston Healthcare, she knows other mothers aren't so lucky.

Houston Medical Center received a statewide patient safety award for the care of prenatal patients that prevented the incidence of preterm births.

