Houston Medical Center volunteer celebrates 100th birthday

It was a special day for one volunteer at Houston Medical Center on Friday.

This week, Jim Burns turned 100-years-old. Burns has spent the last twenty years volunteering at Houston Medical Center.

“I appreciate the fact that when I first started he welcomed me here,” Cochran said after Friday’s party.

Burns has logged more than 14,500 hours as a volunteer.

His daughter said Friday's party showed how much the staff there care about him.

“I thought it was special because they were letting him know how special he was because he's given so many hours, practically lived here it seemed like,” Pat McCray said.

“He is just so likeable. I mean he can cut the fool with you one minute and he can turn around and let you know that isn't the way you do it,” she said.

And for the other volunteers, party-hosting Friday was an honor.

“You know he's such a nice person and he deserved all of this that we put on for him today,” Cochran said.

Burns had trouble speaking on Friday due to an oxygen mask. But, he did say he worked with a wonderful group of people.

His actual birthday is March 30, 1917.

