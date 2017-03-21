Houston Sheriff's Office: Callers asking for money for fallen officers is a scam

The Houston County Sheriff's Office is warning people about a phone scam that's been going around. Madison Cavalchire has more on how the caller is using a tragedy to make money.

Sherry McReynolds knows our local law enforcement. She owns Artistic Monograms in Warner Robins and works on their uniforms.

"We've been working with Houston County, Centerville, Byron, and Peach County since 1995, and if we give any money to them, we give it to them local, when the officers come out to us," McReynolds said.

So when someone called asking for donations for the families of the fallen Peach County Deputies, she eventually hung up.

Houston County Captain Jon Holland says that call was a scam. Someone filed a report about a similar call on Monday, and several others have told the Sheriff's Office they've received calls, too.

He says local law enforcement agencies have collected funds for the families of Deputy Patrick Sondron and Deputy Daryl Smallwood in the past, but this caller was not them.

"If we do that, we are going to advertise those kinds of events," Holland said. "We're not going to be calling people on the phone soliciting funds or donations in that manner."

Holland says don't give personal information over the phone and always find out who you're donating to and where the money will go.

Luckily, he says no one who told the Sheriff's Office they'd received those calls donated money.

"I'm very disappointed," McReynolds said. "I mean, people these days will take advantage of any situation it is, and you just need to be smart and make sure that you don't go with the scam."

Holland says the Houston County Sheriff's Office tracked the caller's number to Central Georgia, but they haven't charged anyone yet.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV