How Bibb County is fighting blight

Driving around Macon, you might have notice abandoned homes with signs in front of them that say, "Blight project." One man says he has been trying to get that sign on some Macon homes for years. 13WMAZ’s Mary Grace Shaw spoke with him and took a look at what it takes to get these structures knocked down.

Robert West says he has been looking at empty homes along Macon’s Patterson Street for ten years.

“I can describe it in one word, disgusting,” says West. He says he has owned a home on Patterson Street since the '80s, but he says the neighborhood went downhill when a man who owned three homes on the street died.

“Abandoned taxes weren't paid, and they just sat there until they got vandalized,” says West. For years, West says he has waited for the county to knock down these blighted homes, but he says the only changes he has seen came out of a can.

“You have gangs coming by and painting stuff on them, and it draws that kind of element here,” says West. However, West is not the only one who feels this way.

“I hate to see it like this. I want to see more beautiful houses around here, and lighten up the community,” says 17 year-old Sharrod Grant who lives in the neighborhood. He says he wants the houses to come down, so I went and talked to Cass Hatcher who handles blight projects in Bibb County to see why these houses are still here.

“Number one, the county has to own the project have to own the property,” says Hatcher. He says Bibb County cannot start the process to take the property until the property taxes have gone unpaid for at least 12 months.

I took a look at the property tax records for some homes on Patterson Street. According to the tax commissioner’s office, no taxes have been paid on 831 Patterson Street since January of 2009, and the last payment on the house next door, 841 Patterson Street, was in May of 2009. According to Hatcher, the county could acquire these two lots.

However, the two houses down from those 853 Patterson Street, the house West owns, and 865 Patterson Street, have both had payments made in the past year, so the county could not take those homes.

“And then the property has to tie it to a capital project,” says Hatcher. He says they cannot use county blight funds to buy the lot and tear down the home unless they can use the site for some kind of county project, like a park. That is a requirement from the $14 million bond loan Bibb County took out for blight projects. With Patterson Street being right behind Miller Middle School, Hatcher says it could become a county project.

“I would go and look at Patterson to see if that’s something we could tie to the middle school to clean up that neighborhood, and that may be a possibility as well,” says Hatcher.

That is a change that West says could bring back the street.

“You could always use parking for the buses. I mean, there’s plenty of uses for this property,” says West.

Hatcher says they are currently removing 10 to 15 blighted structures a month.

