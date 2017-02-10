MACON, GA.-- - Investigators in Bibb County say making hurtful comments online is a growing trend for school-aged children. But how do you know if the threat is serious or just a rumor? WMAZ took a closer look at how law enforcement officers handle threats at school.

Captain Shermaine Jones with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says these days, many children are online, but he says it could be a risky outlet if social media comments lead to bullying.



“If it's made it to the point where someone's called 911 or made contact with a patrol deputy or investigator saying that they perceive it as a threat, we'll look into it and go directly to the parties involved,” says Captain Jones.



He says many times people make threats online thinking there will be no repercussions, but Captain Jones says every threat has to be investigated with the same level of seriousness to ensure everyone's safety. He says there are a lot of questions to be answered.



“We'll look into the fact of things like, Do they have the ability to purchase a weapon? Do they already own a weapon? What's their propensity for violence? There's a bunch of factors that we have to take into account. So the investigators will look into all of that,” explains Captain Jones.



He has a bit of advice for parents. Captain Jones says the best way to keep your child safe is to keep the lines of communication open with them and the school.



“Find out who your kids are having problems with in school. Don't be afraid to look on their social media. Don't be afraid to go talk to the teachers and you can find out a lot more from the teachers because the teachers are with your children 8 hours a day,” says Captain Jones.



It is something he says can really make the difference in cases of threats. He says you can never be too careful. According to Georgia law anyone convicted of making terroristic threats can be forced to pay a fine of up to a $1,000 or imprisoned for one to five years, or even both.

