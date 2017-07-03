How much do you know about Independence Day?

American flag (Photo: Suzanne Lawler)

Sign in hand and questions in mind, our Courteney Jacobazzi set out to play Fourth of July trivia.

The questions started easy: How many stars are on the United States Flag?

Everyone knew that answer: 50.

----------

Next, we showed a picture of Thomas Jefferson, the man who wrote the Declaration of Independence, and asked who he was.

That one stumped a few people, but not many too her surprise.

----------

The next question may make you hungry: What is the #1 sold food on the Fourth of July?

The answer: Hot dogs

According to the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council, Americans will eat roughly 150 million hot dogs on Independence Day.

----------

Finally, we wanted to get people singing. Courteney sang the first line of the "Star Spangled Banner" and had people fill in the rest.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV