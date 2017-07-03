How much do you know about Independence Day?

Sign in hand and questions in mind, our Courteney Jacobazzi set out to play Fourth of July trivia.
The questions started easy: How many stars are on the United States Flag?
Everyone knew that answer: 50.
----------
Next, we showed a picture of Thomas Jefferson, the man who wrote the Declaration of Independence, and asked who he was.
That one stumped a few people, but not many too her surprise.
----------
The next question may make you hungry: What is the #1 sold food on the Fourth of July?
The answer: Hot dogs
According to the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council, Americans will eat roughly 150 million hot dogs on Independence Day.
----------
Finally, we wanted to get people singing. Courteney sang the first line of the "Star Spangled Banner" and had people fill in the rest.
© 2017 WMAZ-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs