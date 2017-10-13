How much do you know about the number 13?

Friday the 13th crept to a close, but Friday afternoon, it called for an extra obstacle at the corn maze.

The obstacle -- a game of Friday the 13th trivia.

The first question may bring back some scary memories, "Who's the main character from the Friday the 13th movie?"

While most knew, some referred to him as the "chainsaw guy."

The answer to the next question says "she feelin' 22, "but this celebrity's favorite number is actually 13.

That celebrity? Taylor Swift.

And if you have this fear, today's not your lucky day.

What is triskaidekaphobia?

The answer?: The fear of the number 13.

There won't be another Friday the 13th in 2017. The next will be in April of 2018.

