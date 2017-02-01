How much will Americans spend on food for the Super Bowl?

MACON, GA-- - Super Bowl Sunday is just around the corner, and Americans are projected to spend millions of dollars on food and drinks.

The Buffalo Wild Wings off Tom Hill Boulevard says they're stocked up on food and beer and are ready for a large crowd of people this weekend.

"Last year, company-wide, we sold 10 million wings. This year we are shooting for 12 million," says manager, Tania Armendariz.

She says the restaurant has been prepping for Super Bowl weekend all year long. They're expecting to sell 250 wings about every 20 minutes.

According to research done by the Nielsen Company, Americans are projected to spend the following on food for the big game.

$82 million- chicken wings

$80 million- deli salads

$58 million- deli sandwiches

$277 million- potato chips

$225 million- tortilla chips

$71 million- cheese snacks

$1.2 billion- beer

$594 million- wine

$503 million-liquor

Armendariz says she expects her Buffalo Wild Wings location to go through about 12 full kegs of beer on Sunday. They have 24 taps, 72 TVs, and over 300 seats available for your Super Bowl viewing pleasure.

She says there will also be plenty of food and drink specials available this Sunday, but make sure you get there early!

