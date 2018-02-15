How police prepare in case of a potential school shooting

WRPD cruiser with lights on

The word Warner Robins Police would use is "preparation."

Chief Brett Evans says the tactics changed when these school shootings first started happening, but they've learned now to be prepared to send everyone.

After Wednesday's shooting at a school in Parkland Florida, Evans says that local law enforcement trains and prepares to respond to mass-shootings about every other year, and it sometimes takes teamwork.

“We have done trainings in the past where we have trained tactically with other agencies as well, so we're training at the same time in the same buildings with people we could be responding with,” Evans said at the Law Enforcement Center on Thursday.

The chief says they've had to learn with each school shooting.

Since Columbine in the late '90s, they've realized that sending just a few officers and waiting for a SWAT team, or backup, wasn't going to work.

“Of course, we know now that you just can't wait. You have to go in and be able to deal with an active shooter situation differently than we did in the past,” Evans said.

His department is in regular communication with the schools, and they have floor plans, diagrams, and an action plan for every school.

But even with the preparation, he knows as a parent in today's world, it can be frightening sending your kids off.

“It makes me nervous to send them anywhere, to be perfectly honest with you. It's not just the schools, it's not just the theaters, it's not just the malls, it's not just the convenience stores. It makes me nervous to send them anywhere,” Evans said about his own children.

Between the Warner Robins Police Department, Perry Police and the Houston County Sheriff’s Office there is a school resource officer in every high school and in many of the other schools across Houston County, according to Evans.

