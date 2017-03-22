How to find jobs at Robins Air Force Base

Robins Air Force Base (Photo: 13WMAZ)

This week 13WMAZ told you how Robins Air Force Base was looking to fill 400 positions at the Air Logistics Complex after getting an exemption from the federal hiring freeze.

But, the hiring process is not always simple or quick.

In 2016, Pattie Starkey thought she had a job at Robins Air Force Base's IT department as a “Student Trainee.”

They even asked her to fill out her banking information, until an email came on September 27th, 2016 saying thanks to budget cuts they had to withdraw her offer.

“Me, personally, I was devastated. As it was a position that was like my dream job. It was, if you always wanted to be President of the United States and then you got to be President of the United States it was like wow!” Starkey said.

She first applied in April of 2016.

It wasn't until September, after months of paperwork, that she got an email saying the job was no longer available.

Bob Thompson with the Georgia Department of Labor said the base hiring process can drag on.

“You know sometimes there may be a job where they're requiring clearances and so sometimes that can be lengthy, you know getting this, sometimes it might be a secret or top secret, whatever level of clearance you have to have so sometimes that can be lengthy and time consuming too,” Thompson said.

You can find an open job at USAJobs.gov or EmployGeorgia.com and apply.

Robins reviews your application, determines if they want to interview you, and then could make a job offer.

After that, the Base says you could have to pass a variety of background checks, proof of job certifications, drug tests, and even a physical health test. The requirements are based on the position and job type.

Starkey said she had made it through the selection process and had turned in the information needed for a security clearance before the offer was withdrawn.





But, she said she'd do it all again.

“Because when you're in the military, you learn that you don't take setbacks and just sit back. You keep going,” Starkey said.

If you’re interested in using USAJobs.gov, you will have to make a profile with resume information if you do not have one already.

Robins tells us most of those 400 jobs are engineering and technician positions.

