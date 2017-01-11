How to get brighter and safer streets in Bibb County

Heading out on a nightly walk, Margaret Leary says she never leaves without a flashlight.

“I mean you couldn’t walk without tripping unless you had your own light,” said Leary.

She says there are two lights at each end of her street, but nothing in between.

“It’s almost as if it’s up to us to have the lights because they’re not provided,” said Leary.

She says where she lives, they need more street lights.

“[It provides] safety against other people coming and robbing, but even just people walking along the street. It’s easy to trip because you just can’t see what’s on the ground,” said Leary.

Leary's neighbor, Alice Ann Mullens, says she put a light post in her yard.

“It just tells me where to turn in at the driveway,” said Mullens.

She also says she needs more of an overhead light.

“I feel like it’s not quite enough for me to see far enough,” said Mullens.

However, both Mullens and Leary say they don’t know how to go about getting a street light put in.

Commissioner Gary Bechtel says it depends on your neighborhood.

Bechtel says in neighborhoods with above ground poles, people can send a letter to the county explaining how many lights are needed and include $100.

He says from there, the county will provide maintenance and power.

Bechtel says many neighborhoods have underground utilities and that means Georgia Power would have to install light poles, so homeowners would have to pay for them.

“I think we could get together and probably do it, and I think numbers make a difference,” said Mullens.

Bechtel says that the county attorney is working on a resolution that would make it easier for people who have underground utilities to get street lights.

