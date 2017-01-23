How to help the Georgia storm victims

Storm damage around Albany, Ga. following deadly tornadoes that touched down in the area Sunday.

Many of you have called us, inboxed us on Facebook and emailed us about how to help the storm victims in central and south Georgia.

We've compiled a list of the places that are collecting donations people have sent us or we've been notified about.

If you have a place that we don't have, let us know by e-mail at eyewitnessnews@13wmaz.com or by commenting on Facebook.

Albany

For 24-hours storm relief assistance or to find out how you can volunteer down there with the Dougherty County EMA, contact: 229-483-6226, 229-483-6227 or 229-483-6228

Dublin

Integrity Hospice at 1101B Hillcrest Parkway will be accepting donations for their sister company which operates in Albany

Eastman

Lakeside Church at 1417 Cochran Highway throughout the rest of the week

Macon

Comfort Systems USA's Macon office at 177A Woodfield Dr. between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. until Wednesday afternoon. The truck will be leaving Thursday morning.

Perry

The Georgia National Fairgrounds will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday collecting donations. If you have any questions, call 478-988-6483

Rochelle

Pope City Baptist Church in Rochelle at 101 Pope City Rd. will be collecting donations all week.

Soperton

Soperton United Methodist Church at 559 2nd St.. Donations may be dropped off before Saturday, January 28. Please contact Stacy Smith at 912-590-2210 or John and Cyndee Drake at 912-529-4292.

The Subway in town will also be collecting donations.

Vidalia

10 Minute Lube at 612 North St W

Warner Robins

Brandon Court Apartments leasing office has teamed up with Southern Daze Designs and Alliance Plumbing to collect donations. You can drop them off at the leasing office on 2241 Moody Road all week to be taken to shelters this weekend.

Center Point Church at 1197 Feagin Mill Road. They'll be accepting donations from 6-8 p.m. Monday and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Westside Baptist Church at 1101 Dunbar Rd. The church phone number is 478-785-1024.

