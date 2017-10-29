How to keep your kids safe this Halloween

Halloween is just days away, and whether you have your costume or not, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office has a few tips to keep you safe.

WMAZ caught up with a few parents who have children dressing up for the holiday.

It's family tradition for the Robinson family to go door to door trick or treating.

"They are very excited and they look forward to it every year and they've had their outfits picked out for weeks," said Megan Robinson.

She says that she takes safety precautions into account when going out.

"Usually one will go to the door with them and the other will stay back with a stroller or whatever and the candy. We keep a close eye on them and try not to get them mixed up with other little kids dressed up," said Robinson.

She says that she and her husband go through and check all of her kids’ sweets.

"When their candy comes home, we dump it all out on the counter in a big pile and we check all of the candy and make sure nothing has been opened," said Robinson.

Other parents outside of a local shopping store echoed similar safety sentiments.

"We use glow sticks inside of their pumpkin and trick-or-treat bags. They usually wear them as necklaces and bracelets, it makes it easier to identify your child when so many are wearing the same costumes," said Miranda Long.

"Keep your head on a swivel looking out for cars and that type of thing," said Joseph Rooney.

But before kids throw on their costumes, Cpl. Clay Williams with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says it's best to travel in groups and in familiar areas.

"Make sure you do cross at crosswalks. Make sure that children understand they have to look both ways. If it is at night, please make sure that your child is carrying some type of flashlight or glow stick," says Williams.

Kids look forward to enjoying their sweets, while parents look forward to keeping their little ones safe.

"Parents are going out with their kids in order to watch for safety and that sort of stuff, whereas they used to let us run around on our own," said Robinson

Popular trick-or-treat hours are between 5:30-9:30 p.m., so drivers should be extra cautious and look out for the little ones crossing the street.

Below are tips from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

Costumes

• Wear a costume that is easily seen by others, especially motorists, and is easy to walk in.

• Avoid costumes with billowy, long-trailing fabric that can easily ignite or be a tripping hazard.

• Make sure masks fit properly and eye holes are large enough to easily see out.

• Consider wearing facial make-up instead.

Driving Safely On Halloween

• Drivers should slow down and be extra cautious in residential areas. Children are excited on Halloween and move around in unpredictable ways.

• Drive slowly and anticipate heavy pedestrian traffic.

• Take extra time to watch for children at intersections, along curbs and medians.

• Eliminate any distractions while driving.

Trick or Treating

• Always go with friends and stay in a group. Plan your route, using well-lit streets and tell your family which streets you plan to use and your return time.

• Parents or other adults should always go with the young trick-or-treaters. Everyone should use flashlights or glow-sticks to increase visibility. Use reflective tape on costumes.

• Cross only at corners, not in the middle of the block or from between parked cars.

• Review with children how to safely cross a street with by looking left, right and left again to spot approaching cars. If no sidewalk, stay as far left of the roadway as possible and walk facing traffic.

• Never eat any goodies until you are safely home and have checked all treats. Parents should help youngsters check all treats. Throw away candy or food not commercially wrapped and sealed. Notify parents and local law enforcement if there are any suspicious treats.

• As an alternative, attend an organized Halloween party. It’s fun to get together with other ghosts and goblins! If your children are attending Halloween parties at others’ homes, remind them to be alert for ways out of the home in an emergency.

