How to protect your pipes from freezing

With cooler temperatures on the way, freezing pipes is a possiblity.

One local plumber says, if you haven't already, it's time to prepare your pipes from the inside out.

Over the last fifteen years, ‘Matt the Plumber' says he's seen it all.

“Well, I've pulled a squirrel out of a pipe in the toilet,” said Matt Nelson with Watson Plumbing and Associates in Macon.

Well, that was a first. But fixing icy pipes on a cold winter day happens more often than you think.

“We get a ton of calls, especially when the temperature stays below thirty for several days in a row,” said Nelson.

And a breezy wind can make even the chillest air seem even cooler.

“Wind is the major factor that we run into, and when it blows underneath the house, it can freeze anything and everything,” said Nelson.

Nelson recommends prepping your pipes on the outside first.

“More often than not, if something's going to freeze and bust, it's going to be an outside faucet.”

Which can cause flooding, structural damage, and the potential for mold.

“Plus you'll see it on your water bill,” said Nelson.

If you haven't already, Nelson says, it's time to cover and insulate.

“Cover all the outside faucets, and you can insulate the pipes underneath your house.”

As for the pipes inside your home, let them drip warm water. Another tip for the pipes inside is to leave the heat on low inside your home.

“As long as the heat is going you'll be fine; it is extremely rare to have a pipe freeze on the inside,” said Nelson.

'Mat the Plumber' says it's best to prepare your home now, then to wait for the chill.

Another tip to keep your pipes warm is opening your cabinet doors to allow heat to get uninsulated pipes under sinks and appliances. That's according to the American Red Cross.

