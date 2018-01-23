How to sign up for civilian firearms training in Warner Robins

(Photo: Rex_Wholster, Rex_Wholster)

In Tuesday's press conference about the three homicides in Warner Robins, Police Chief Brett Evans urged citizens to get their conceal carry permits and sign up for firearms training.

Three-day classes for civilian firearms training are offered by the department in the first week of every month.

To access an application for that, click here.

The department's firing range is also open to the public on the third Saturday of each month from 8 a.m. to noon and from 1-5 p.m.

It costs $5 and no reservations are required, but you will need to bring your own ear and eye protection.

