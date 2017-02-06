Weather Aware: How technology has changed since the 2007 Crawford County tornado

Share This Story

A decade ago on March 1, 2007, deadly storms swept across the southeast spawning 170 tornadoes.

The National Weather Service confirmed seven in Central Georgia -- one of them an EF-3 in Crawford County.

They issued warnings in time to protect many lives, but say if that same storm system came through today advances in technology would give people more time to prepare.

At Sandy Point Grocery in Crawford County, the memories of that day flow like a folktale.





Extra: Roy Walker interview

“There was nothing standing anywhere, big pecan trees down everywhere, and when I saw that I said ‘Good Lord,’” said Roy Walker.

“Roscoe Turner lived down the road…his place was completely off the foundation and down the road with him in it,” said Richard Hatcher.





Extra: Richard Hatch interview

Wanda Clance and her family had just sat down for supper and bowed their heads when everything went black.

“We could hear the roar even louder -- it was piercing your eardrums,” said Clance, “and we were literally holding my little three-year-old down. We had crossed our legs over top of him and was holding his shoulders down because the suction was pulling up.”

They were living out the effects of a tornado touching down just west of Roberta and carving a path nearly 10 miles long before it fell apart near Knoxville Rd and US 80.

“The water in the toilet straight in front of us come shooting up through the toilet to the ceiling,” said Clance.

Meteorologist Steven Nelson at the National Weather Service recalls the impressive set-up in the atmosphere.

“It takes this rare set of circumstances; thunderstorms produce tornadoes and then to produce strong tornadoes like we saw that night,” said Nelson.

He says a decade ago they used Doppler radar as the main weapon for storm tracking.

While the outside appearance of the radar in Peachtree City hasn't changed much in the past few years, the inside has gone through some major upgrades.

“Radar data has continued to improve. We have a way of seeing debris lofted from radar now, the quality of the radar data has improved tremendously,” said Nelson.

The frequency of the information it transmits is now every 90 seconds as opposed to five or more minutes. That speed allows meteorologists to track storms in almost real time.

“[When] we see signs on the radar of a developing tornado, we have to issue the warning, we're not going to play roll the dice game,” said Nelson.

Wanda Clance agrees with that 100-percent.

“When you have a tornado warning, you put your shoes on,” said Clance.

While she's thankful her family survived, it's not an event she wants to relive.

“I had made chicken and dressing; we do remember that. I've never made it again since that day,” said Clance.

Clance says it took about four months to rebuild her home from the damage. In 2007, there were no tornado sirens in Crawford County.

They were installed about three years later.

