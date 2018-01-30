Big box blight: Target, Kmart the latest stores to close in Macon WMAZ

If you like to shop at the Macon Target, you better start scouting for a new favorite store.

Target's shutting its doors Saturday night, and Kmart closed just a few weeks ago.

For Brandon Cardwell, that's no surprise. He manages a liquor store near the Kmart and another less than half a mile from Target. He says what's happened to the area near Target isn't a surprise.

According to Cardwell, it's been "declining" lately.

Kmart and Target are just the most recent in the county's line of shuttered stores.

HHGregg, JC Penney, Kmart, and now, Target will have all closed within the last year. Over the past five years, Fickling & Co. commercial real estate agent Wendy Pierce says the closures have left a lot of empty space in shopping centers.

The total, she says, is probably between 500,000 and 750,000 square feet of empty stores.

Brandon says the closures haven't affected his store yet, but it's on his mind. His business depends on foot traffic.

"With the online shopping and everything -- as these bigger players are starting to close down and everything, pretty soon, there's no reason for people to come out," said Cardwell.

Recently retired senior vice president of the Macon Economic Development Commission Pat Topping says that the commission works to attract industry that provide what he calls primary jobs.

Officials helped bring close to $200 million in industrial investment and more than 1,000 new jobs to Macon-Bibb in the last two years.

Topping says these primary jobs are usually attractive to retailers because they indicate an availability of spendable income, but now, that's sometimes not enough for the big box stores.

"Online shopping and technology has certainly caused retailers to have to look at different ways that they can attract and keep people in the store," he said.

According to a 2017 study from international consulting firm Deloitte, holiday shoppers planned to spend 51% of their budget online and just 42% in stores.

According to the National Retail Federation, those holiday sales can account for as much as 30% of a store's annual revenue. Wendy Pierce says to some degree, these new shopping trends are here to stay.

"The challenge for property owners and for retailers is to figure out a way to embrace it," said Pierce.

In the future, she says, we'll see more businesses using brick-and-mortar and online tactics side-by-side.

Kroger's new ClickList feature is an example of what might be on the way. Customers select their groceries on the internet and drive to the store to pick them up, where Kroger employees load the goods into the car.

Pierce says online-offline hybrid operations like Kroger's "keep people in stores [and] embrace where we are right now, which is online shopping."

But as Macon's -- and the country's -- local economies adjust to these new trends, local businesspeople like Brandon Cardwell are left fighting to keep their operations competitive and hoping the ones that support it aren't the next to close.

Eisenhower Crossing Shopping Center opened in 2001. While it has some vacancies, it remains mostly filled. On Tuesday, it was announced that Target is closing in Feb. 2018.

Number of retail stores announced to close in 2017

RadioShack - 1,430

Payless - 808

Ascena Retail Group - 667

Rue21 - 400

Gymboree - 350

The Limited - 250

Family Christian - 240

hhgregg - 220

Kmart - 210

Bebe - 180

Wet Seal - 171

Crocs - 160

Gamestop - 150

JCPenney - 138

Michael Kors - 125

BCBG - 120

American Apparel - 110

Gordmans Stores - 106

Sears - 98

Staples - 70

CVS - 70

Macy's - 68

Abercrombie & Fitch- 60

Guess -60

Gander Mountain -30

EMS - 27

American Eagle - 25

Bob's Stores - 21

Tailored Brands - 11

Retail woes: 5 big brands that may not be around much longer

(USA TODAY) - The power of a brand is that it can instantly give consumers the impression of quality and consistency. A great brand is an assurance that a product or service is worth the asking price and more.

However, when a brand goes bad, it can be caught in a negative feedback loop that the company, despite its best efforts, can't escape. The five household names below are in this predicament, and it may only be a matter of time before they disappear.

Kmart

While the whole structure of Sears Holdings (NASDAQ: SHLD) looks like it's teetering on the edge of bankruptcy, Kmart may be the division of the company that succumbs first — the lamb that's sacrificed in an effort to save the Sears brand.

Although Kmart is actually performing slightly better than Sears, relatively speaking, the Kmart chain has endured the largest number of store closures over the past year. At the end of the second quarter in July, there were 273 fewer Kmart stores operating than there were in the year-ago period, while Sears had 69 fewer stores.

Sears chairman and CEO Eddie Lampert swore last year he wasn't shuttering the Kmart chain despite all appearances to the contrary, saying that as long as one store remained profitable, there would always be one open. Though the chain still shows an operating profit at the moment and its sales aren't declining as quickly as Sears', it's still being dramatically downsized, and it may ultimately shrink to the point of disappearing.

Shoppers walk toward a Kmart store on August 24, 2017 in Elmhurst, Illinois. Sears Holdings Corporation, the owner of Kmart, said today it was planning on closing another 28 Kmart store including this Elmhurst location. (Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

The Limited

The Limited was once a popular working woman's clothing brand owned by Limited Brands, which also owns Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works. But the parent company must have seen the writing on the wall when it sold The Limited to private-equity firm Sun Capital Partners. The Limited ended up closing every single one of its 250 brick-and-mortar stores and firing 4,000 employees, with the intent to move all its inventory online.

It's not an unprecedented move. Kenneth Cole shut down its physical operations and went all in as an online-only store, as did women's fashion outlet Bebe. Filene's Basement, after declaring bankruptcy, was revived by Macy's (NYSE: M) in 2015 as an online-only discount site.

In mid-January, however, The Limited declared bankruptcy and was subsequently purchased by private-equity firm Sycamore Partners. Just last month, The Limited products were made available for purchase once again on its own website, but whether it can remain viable is anybody's guess.

Mattel

Toymaker Mattel (NASDAQ: MAT) is reeling from the poor retail environment that caused Toys R Us to go bankrupt, as well as Hollywood's bust of a summer blockbuster season. So bad was its third-quarter earnings report that it ended up suspending its dividend, a step few companies take unless they're in truly dire straits.

Mattel just can't sell its dolls anymore. Worldwide sales of Barbie were down 7%, American Girl dolls were down 30%, and other girl dolls like Monster High and Polly Pocket were down 42%. Things haven't gone well for Mattel since Disney stripped it of the Frozen and Princess line of dolls and gave them to archrival Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) last year.

Hasbro may now be able to acquire its competitor at a low price. Unfortunately, that doesn't necessarily mean the Mattel name would live on; it's the toys and the games that have value, while the Mattel brand could be allowed to expire.

A woman photographs a wall of Barbie dolls in the Mattel display at the annual Toy Fair, February 14, 2010 in New York. (Photo: STAN HONDA/AFP/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

J.C. Penney

The once venerable department store chain J.C. Penney (NYSE: JCP) is circling the drain right along with Sears. The retailer had briefly shown signs of a comeback, but its recently released third-quarter earnings report fueled speculation that all of the changes it made may have been for naught.

After being upended by efforts to drag the aged department store into the 21st century, J.C. Penney undid virtually all the new-era improvements that had been made, and the chain's finances appeared to have stabilized. However, amid a severe slump in sales, the company recently decided to "reset" its women's apparel department by liquidating much of the inventory. Given that this segment accounts for a quarter of J.C. Penney's revenue, that inventory dump did little to inspire confidence in the company's turnaround efforts.

Unlike Sears, which can dip into the deep pockets of its hedge fund chairman to stay afloat, J.C. Penney is bereft of benefactors. As Amazon.com positions itself to become the biggest apparel retailer in the market, the outcome for this shopping-mall mainstay looks bleak.

Bed Bath & Beyond

It was expected that when Linens n Things went bankrupt, Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) would pick up the ball and keep running downfield. Instead, Amazon suddenly became a viable competitor to home goods retailers, even as mass merchandisers like Walmart, Costco, and Target expanded their selections.

Bed Bath & Beyond also made a major mistake in almost completely ignoring the online space. It wasn't until late in the game that it made a concerted effort to build up its e-commerce presence, and even then it got distracted, creating failed "flash sale" site One King's Lane and branching out into more categories that are far afield from its core competency.

In addition to Buybuy Baby, Christmas Tree Shops, Harmon Face Value, and Cost Plus World Market, it also owns Of a Kind, PersonalizationMall.com, Chef Central, Decorist, and Linen Holdings. And now there are more competitors encroaching on its territory, such as At Home, a sprawling home decor supercenter.

In the wake of its niche's upheaval, Bed Bath & Beyond may have made itself superfluous.

Sign at a Bed Bath & Beyond store on April 10, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images, 2013 Getty Images)

The Motley Fool is a USA TODAY content partner offering financial news, analysis and commentary designed to help people take control of their financial lives. Its content is produced independently of USA TODAY.