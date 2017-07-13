Human remains found near abandoned south Macon home

Bibb County deputies were called to an abandoned south Macon home Thursday after workers found human remains.

A crew working on power lines at a home in the 3500 block of Clark Street off of Bloomfield Drive found what appeared to be human remains before 11 a.m. on the side of the house, according to Bibb County Sheriff's Lt. Randy Gonzalez.

They called the sheriff's office and it was determined to be human remains.

