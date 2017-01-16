MLK march in downtown Macon

Monday, people from all walks of life spent the day marching, praying, speaking and singing to celebrate the life of Martin Luther King Junior. Yvonne Thomas walked beside dozens of marchers who say they're stepping out on faith and hope in 2017 because of "the dream."

“I'm 65 years old and I made up my mind that I'm going to march this year,” said Thomas Holloway. Whether it's your first march or if you've walked dozens of streets before. “It's well-attended. It's very peaceful,” said Glenda Rachel. “It's fun and it's spiritual and I just enjoy it.”

For some, marching on Martin Luther King Day is about keeping his dream in your heart. “For me, I think we need to keep the dream alive and we need to continue to keep peace and pursue it,” said Rachel. “Set goals, have dreams, and reach for them. I mean, the sky is the limit.”

“We're trying to hold up the bloodstained banner and keep the dream alive,” said John Connor.

The march started at 11 Monday morning. Groups came together from the north, south, east, and west of Macon to meet together downtown in unity.

