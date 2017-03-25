Hundreds flip out for pink pancakes

The first weekend of the Cherry Blossom Festival had dozens of folks flipping out over pink pancakes.

Saturday morning, the Macon-Bibb County Fire Department hosted its 33rd Annual Pink Pancake Breakfast.

Gabrielle Dawkins spoke to a few people who traveled near and far just for the fluffy pink flapjacks.

Some people drove an hour or more just to be here in time to dive into the pink pancakes.

Kevin Brown woke up early and drove up from Dudley.

"They were delicious, [but] they're gone now," said Brown.

WMAZ searched high and low to find out what makes the pink pancakes so fluffy -- was it the sugar, vanilla extract, or the self-rising flour?

Chief Marvin Riggins says he's going to keep the secret close to his chest.

"It's an ancient fire department secret that we covet at this time, but we're really not at liberty to release that just yet," said Riggins

He says they go through quite a few pancakes.

"We'll go through 2,500 to 3,000 pancakes this morning and next weekend we'll do about the same thing, so it takes a lot. We keep the batter makers pretty busy," said Riggins.

The pink pancakes aren't just for show though, the proceeds go towards the American Cancer Society.

Riggins says they donate $5,000 to $7,000 each year.

Battalion Chief Jeff Sanders says he's flipped pancakes for 28 years.

"After you flip a few hundred of them, you get good at it," said Sanders.

He says cancer affects a lot more than just one person; it affects the entire family.

"I think cancer affects a lot of people. It affects a lot of firefighters -- a lot of my friends some of them are retired. A lot of them still here have gotten cancer. It's a special fundraiser for us," said Sanders.

Brown says it's $5 well spent that's going to help save a life.

"It's for a good cause. I love coming out here." said Brown.

If you missed this weekend's Pink Pancake Breakfast, there is one scheduled for next Saturday.

The all you can eat pancakes and sausage start at 7:00 a.m. and end at 10:30 a.m.

It's $5 for adults, and $3 for children under the age of 5.

The location for the Pink Pancake Breakfast is 115 Willie Smokie Glover Drive, Macon, GA. 31201.

