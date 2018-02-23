Hundreds of eagles nesting in Central Georgia

A recent eagle sighting at Houston Lake caused a bit of a social media buzz, but it turns out seeing our national emblem isn't all that uncommon in Georgia.

Lucy Jarrett has a pretty big lake on her property.

"That's where you often see the eagles sitting to watch for fish. They will hunt, you will just see them in the tops of the biggest pine trees that stand by themselves," Lucy said, referring to the dam on her lake.

Every time she's out on the water, she looks toward the sky, and many times, she's not disappointed.

"I mean, you start going, 'The eagles, there are the eagles,'" she said with a smile.

We checked in with the Department of Natural Resources, and they said if you take a look at it, across the country from the 1970s and 1980s until now, eagles have made a resurgence. As a matter of fact, they get several calls a week about eagle sightings in Georgia.

Last year, DNR counted 218 pairs of nesting eagles, which is a new state record. The majestic animals feast on fish, so your best shot at seeing one is near the water.

"I've seen them coming in pretty low, carrying not twigs, but sticks. I mean, they build their nests out of big sticks," Lucy said, concerning building their nests.

The day we went out with Lucy, we didn't see an eagle, but her description of the bird with a 7-foot wingspan seems spot on.

"Oh, that white head is unmistakable," she said. "It's absolutely unmistakable. It's bright white, and their strong, fierce, strong, you know you're seeing an amazing creature. We have a lot of ospreys and hawks, but the eagles stand out."

So keep an eye out for the 9-pound national symbol for the country. You never know when an eagle might fly by.

Bob Sargent with DNR says eagles are still relatively uncommon in our state as opposed to places in the northeast.

And here are a couple of other eagle facts:

Even though they're big birds, their bones are hollow, which keeps their weight down for flight.

Eagles also do not have jawbones and they're not great at chasing down land animals like rabbits or squirrels.

