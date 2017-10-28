Hundreds of people work together on Make a Difference Day

On Saturday, WMAZ partnered with United Way of Central Georgia and the Better Business Bureau to create some change in the community.

Nicole Butler went to see how hundreds of people were able to impact the community at Make a Difference Day.

As the collections started rolling in, some familiar faces got to work.

Hundreds flocked to leave their mark on Make a Difference Day, and the amount of donations were overwhelming.

"I would've never expected this much stuff in three hours," said Brad Speigel, owner of Quality Computer Systems.

Speigel was there taking up any unwanted computers and deleting all of data that may have otherwise gotten into the wrong hands.

"And if anything is able to be reused inside of the community, we're making sure that it's going to a non-profit to help other people in the community," he said.

Surpassing their goal, they had to start using a semi-truck to load up all of the donations.

But that isn't the only thing being loaded into the semi.

United Way's goal was to fill up a huge truck with everything from canned goods to toiletries and everything is going to be going towards helping local veterans in the area.

Along with veterans, more than 100 children will be able to receive sports equipment thanks to Macon's Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities.

Jeff Battcher says in one day they have achieved 6 months’ worth of donations.

"So the goal is that any child that wants to play a sport in general can play it and it doesn't have to be that you don't have the equipment -- we will get you the equipment," he said.

Finally, Shred Cycle helped shred documents to make sure that no one gets ahold of your personal information.

"It's going to be close to filling the trucks up," said Mitchell Tanner, the owner of Shred Cycle.

In four hours, they shredded more than five tons of paper that will all be recycled.

It goes to show one person can make an impact, but together everyone can make a difference.

If you weren't able to make it out today to donate don't worry.

You can drop off old computers and sports equipment to Quality Computer Systems on Riverside Drive in Macon.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV