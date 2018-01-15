Hundreds pack downtown Macon for MLK Memorial March

MACON - On Monday, hundreds of people took part in Macon's MLK Memorial March paying tribute to the late civil rights icon.

The march began from four different parts of the city and converged at the Macon-Bibb Government Center downtown.

Sandra Johnson marched because she wanted to see Macon come together for a great cause.

"I wanted to enjoy seeing the people come and enjoy seeing what we do every year," said Johnson.

She marched alongside her friend Betty Calhoun and her grandson, Jamario.

Johnson said it was important to bring her grandson.

"I want him to learn about the culture of Martin Luther King Jr. and what he stood for and he how fought for us to have freedom and the rights for us to have the right to do the things we need to do," said Johnson.

She also said that we have not made it to the promised land King spoke about, but it is not far away.

The march was held by the Dr. Martin Luther King Commission and by clicking this link you can see more events they have planned to honor King.

