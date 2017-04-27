Hundreds shop Old Book Sale in Perry

Books are flying off the shelves at the Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry. On Thursday, hundreds stood in line with crates and boxes ready for a good read at the 13th Annual Old Book Store. One woman told Yvonne Thomas she came all the way from Mississippi to find vintage books to add to her "living library."

Hundreds of readers waited hours in line to get their hands on a good read. “I'm looking for some nonfiction, mainly history, maybe some military history,” said Ronnie Houze.

Bridget Cooley came all the way from Mississippi looking for something vintage. “There's a few things I look for. If it was written before 1970, that's a good sign,” said Cooley.

It's a hobby she started months ago. Cooley homeschools her three children, and she believes the best school material for her children are tucked inside the pages of an older book. “It's quality literature. It's got literary power and it's not dumbed down,” said Bridget.

Cooley collects what she calls a 'living books library.' She says it's a library full of stories that go beyond the pages and make you feel something. “I'm not an expert in every field of knowledge. No one is,” said Cooley. “But I can set a book in front of my child where my child's mind is interacting with that author's mind and I can just step out of the way.”

Cooley says she find some of the best books in old book sales like the one here in Perry. “If it creates an image, if it draws me in, then that’s what I get,” said Cooley.

She traveled more than 400 miles, hoping tales she finds today will inspire her children’s tomorrow.

Bridget bought 85 books at the sale in Perry. The book sale will reopen this Friday and Saturday. Admission is free on those days.



