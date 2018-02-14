Hunting for Gold with the Houston Co. baseball team

Every Wednesday in February, meteorologist Hunter Williams is challenging Central Georgia athletes to go ‘hunting for gold’ as they compete against him in their own sport.

This week, Williams challenged Houston County High School’s baseball team.

His challenge this week?

Hitting the most pitches. Williams and the baseball team each had the opportunity to hit 10 pitches from the pitching machine.

Whoever landed the most hits got to take home the gold.

Did he do it? You’ll have to see for yourself

Next week, he’ll be at the Centreplex with the Macon Mayhem.

