Hunting for Gold with the Macon Mayhem

Every Wednesday in February, meteorologist Hunter Williams is challenging Central Georgia athletes to go ‘hunting for gold’ as they compete against him in their own sport.

This week, Williams challenged the Macon Mayhem.

His challenge this week?

Blocking shots on their way to the goal. Two Mayhem players each took 10 shots. If Hunter blocked half of them, he took home the gold.

Did he do it? You'll have to see for yourself.

Next week he'll be with the Georgia Doom.

