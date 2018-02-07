Hunting for Gold with the Mercer women's soccer team

Every Wednesday in February, meteorologist Hunter Williams is challenging Central Georgia athletes to go ‘hunting for gold’ as they compete against him in their own sport.

This week, Williams challenged Mercer’s Lady Bears soccer team at Five-Star Stadium.

His challenge this week?

Playing goalie. The girls took 10 shots at Hunter and he had to block at least 5 goals to take home the gold.

Did he do it? You’ll have to see for yourself.

Next week, he’ll be with the Houston County High School baseball team.



© 2018 WMAZ-TV