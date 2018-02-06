Huntington Middle School: no problem, all clear

Superintendent says they did not believe the students faced a serious threat of danger. (Photo: Karli Barnett)

A couple people in Houston County reached out to us after the fire department responded to a middle school Monday night.

Community Relations Director Beth McLaughlin says there is no need to worry.

A dryer in Huntington Middle started to smoke, so someone called the fire department. There was not any fire.

There was no damage to the facility, and the smoke is gone.

Classes will continue according to schedule.



