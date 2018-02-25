Huntington Middle School student charged after threatening Instagram post

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

A 13-year-old female student at Huntington Middle has been charged because of a threatening Instagram post she made.

A news release from Warner Robins Police says officers were notified about the post Saturday that contained threats to ‘shoot up the school.’

The post contained photos of guns, knives, an ax, and a written threat against the school.

Warner Robins Police and the Houston County Sheriff’s Office were able to locate the phone the threats were made from, and after interviews were able to charge the 13-year-old girl.

She is currently being held at the Macon Youth Detention Center.



