Hurricane Nate Latest Update

Hurricane Nate stands at a category 1 hurricane, with maximum sustained winds at 85 mph. Nate is moving quickly to the NNW at 22mph, and is expected to make landfall sometime overnight in Louisiana.

Nate will weaken quickly as it makes landfall, dropping down to a tropical storm by the time it parallels Central Georgia. Hurricane warning are already in place for some of the gulf states. Tropical storm watches and warning in place for parts of Alabama and Northwest Georgia.

Tropical storm force effects not expected to and extent here in Central Georgia, the possibility for some trpoical storm force wind gusts not out of the question, but the bulk of the storm staying well off to our north and west.

However, we are on the right side of the storm, which is conducive for tornadoes. The possibility for a spin up tornado is not out of the question.

Timing wise, we will start to feel the effects of the outer bands come this afternoon and evening, and will continue to through tomorrow night.

We will be posting updates as we get them here on 13wmaz.com

