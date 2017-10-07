Hurricane Nate weakens to tropical storm after Biloxi landfall

Hurricane Nate has officially weakened to a tropical storm not long after making its second landfall in Biloxi, Mississippi Sunday morning.

At around 1:30 a.m. EST, the storm made landfall near Biloxi Mississippi about 5 hours after first hitting the coast earlier near the mouth of the Mississippi River. Nate then had maximum winds of 85 mph.

But since then, the storm's maximum sustained winds have dropped to 70 mph putting it just below a Category 1 designation. The National Weather Service reports that it is expected to rapidly weaken as it moves farther inland over Mississippi and Alabama.

Here in central Georgia our primary risk is for a few brief, spin up tornadoes. Rainfall amounts will be generally between a quarter and one inch, meaning flooding is not a big concern. Winds will be sustained tomorrow around 10 to 20 miles per hour with gusts over 30 miles per hour, but given these numbers widespread power outages are not expected. The main window for our impacts from Nate here in central Georgia is tonight in to tomorrow night. Nate exits the southeast by Monday morning, although lingering shower activity is still possible.

