I-16 lane open after fatal Twiggs wreck, deputies looking for driver who left scene

One lane of traffic is now open on Interstate 16 westbound after a fatal wreck Wednesday morning.

Cpl. Darrell Thigpen with the GSP says they're looking for the driver of a white van who may have been involved.

Witnesses say the male driver was wearing blue jeans, brown boots, and a blue T-shirt. He was about 55 years old, 5'8" and between 165 and 190 pounds, Thigpen said.

"He hung around for a little bit," but was gone when GSP arrived, Thigpen said.

___________________________________

One person has died and two are injured in a multiple vehicle wreck Wednesday morning on Interstate 16 westbound in Twiggs County.

The wreck - which includes one car and two tractor trailers - occurred at about 5:31 a.m. between mile markers 11 and 12.

All westbound lanes remained blocked after 8 a.m.

Several emergency crews are on the scene. A car is flipped over in the highway, one of the trucks in down an embankment and debris is scattered all over the roadway.

