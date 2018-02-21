'I believe you've got to forgive': Victim's brother reacts after west Macon shooting

MACON - Family members in west Macon are dealing with the loss of Christopher Jerome "Cry" Battle after he was shot and killed. According to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, he was found lying dead on his doorstep Tuesday night.

His brother, Timothy Battle, says Christopher cared for everyone around him.

"I lost my brother last night, man," Timothy Battle said to one of the family friends who stopped by and paid his condolences. Cars of family and friends lined the street up and down Ruben Drive as they spoke words of strength to the family.

Even with all the support, Timothy Battle is dealing with the loss of his 42-year-old brother Christopher. Lieutenant Sean Defoe with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says someone shot and killed Christopher Tuesday night. He was found laying on his doorstep, a detail Timothy says leaves him at a loss for words.

"It makes you feel kind of sad, bro, because he got kids, a old lady, and a girlfriend," Timothy Battle said.

Christopher Battle was the father of four children, and friends at his house said he was a laidback kind of guy.

"He was an honest, quiet guy, he didn't go no place, he didn't visit nobody, he just loved being at home, know what I'm saying? He loved to clean up, he loved his son," Timothy said.

Battle's brother said washing cars and grilling food for people in the community was a hobby of Christopher's. He said if his brother were not killed, this would be his message:

"He probably tell us to enjoy life, he might wanna pass the message about all the guns," Timothy said, hoping the community will stop the violence.

"Yeah, I believe you've got to forgive, but you will never forget," Timothy Battle said.

The case is still under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

