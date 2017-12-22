'I didn't recognize myself in the mirror': former corrections officer remembers working on death row

The electric chair hasn't been powered on in Georgia since 2001, but in the 1980's it was where condemned prisoners went to die.

Bobby Allen was a corrections officer on death row in Jackson and said what he saw there changed his life.

He spent six years working with the inmates and escorted some to the execution chamber.

"I didn't recognize myself in the mirror after what I'd just done...and I felt empty," said Allen.

It wasn't just the execution walks.

"Your whole mind frame changes when you walk through that gate because you know there's a change you won't walk back out," said Allen.

A study from researchers at Wayne State University found that the risk of suicide is 39% higher in prison guards than in the general population.

(Photo: Bowdre, Erica)

Under the pressures from his job, Allen became depressed. He started having nightmares and drinking. Finally, he tried to take his own life.

"It was like I was at the end of my rope and I thought 'well, if it ends here tonight the nightmares will stop too,'" said Allen.

After decades of battling mental illness, Allen was diagnosed with PTSD in 2015. He says his new treatment and his faith have helped him get his life back on track.

He hopes his story will serve as a warning to other young corrections officers.

"I thought if I shared how I felt it would be a sign of weakness and so I kept it all inside. Don't keep your feelings all bottled up inside because if you don't deal with them they will deal with you," said Allen.

Allen knows firsthand what can happen when you don't.

He recently published a book detailing his time at the prison and his battle with its effects on his life.

It's titled 'Redemption of the Executioner: An Officer's Spiritual Journey Through Georgia's Death Row'.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV