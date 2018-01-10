Ice-cream bars sold in Harveys, other grocery stores recalled

Harvey's sign (Photo: 13WMAZ)

Southern Home branded ice cream products sold in all BI-LO, Fresco y Mas, Harveys and Winn-Dixie stores have been voluntarily recalled due to the possible presence of listeria monocytogenes.

The corresponding UPC codes for the products sold in all BI-LO and Harvey stores in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina include: 6078801142 for the Southern Home Orange Bar and 60788001147 for the Southern Home Arctic Ice Cream Bar.

Each product is sold in a 12-count package.

The corresponding UPC codes for the products sold in all Fresco y Mas and Winn-Dixie stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi include 2114021745 for Winn-Dixie Cream Bars, which are also sold in 12-count packages.

Customer should throw away all products regardless of the "best by" date or return it to the store for a full refund.

