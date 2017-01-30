We took a closer look at how the travel ban could affect students here in Central Georgia.

Wesleyan College sent out a statement to all of its students, assuring them that they are aware of the recent ban and are monitoring it closely.

Currently, Wesleyan says it does not have any students with F-1 or J-1 VISAs from any of the seven countries that have been affected. The countries affected include: Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen.

They say they are aware that this ban is disturbing to many international students, and recommend any of their students with VISAs should meet with the school's dean before traveling outside of the country.

The college's provost, Viva Fowler, also sent out a message stating, "We will continue to accept applications from prospective students from around the world, and do everything in our power to ensure that they can enroll at Wesleyan."

We also contacted Mercer University, and were told four students are affected by this ban. Mercer did not release their names, but said the school has contacted them individually about the ban.

In connection with Mercer, Former Macon Mayor, C. Jack Ellis, is now the honorary consul general of Uganda. He returned Thursday from a month long trip to north Uganda which borders south Sudan. While there he met a young man who dreams of playing basketball, so Ellis wanted to connect him with the Mercer Basketball program.

"Now I have to stop all of that because there's no way. He's from Sudan, all be South Sudan, so there's no way I can continue to help this young man who is approaching is 20th birthday to come and get an education and of course play basketball here. That's all he wants to do." he says.

Ellis says he understands that not everyone can just come into the country, and knows they need to be vetted. However, he believes President Trump needs to come up with a system that is fair.

He says President Trump doesn't have a good grasp on politics in that region.

"A lot of Somalian refugees are currently in Uganda waiting to be processed so they can come to this country. Because they have been on our side in Somalia for a long time. So to close the door on these patriotic people who are on our side is very short sighted, and I think it will back fire on us and create so much animosity in that region," he says.

Ellis believes change needs to happen soon before things get out of hand.

