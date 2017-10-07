Incident at shopping center on Watson Blvd. in Warner Robins

(Photo: Riess, Rebekah)

We received reports of an incident in the Old Navy shopping center in Warner Robins.

The Warner Robins Police Department has confirmed that there was a reckless conduct incident.

Officers responded to a 911 call about shots fired in the parking lot of Michael's around 4:18 p.m., according to a Warner Robins Police Department news release.

Officers arrived and realized several males were in a parked vehicle that accidentally discharged a shotgun.

The bullet went through the driver's window and struck the vehicle next to it.

The driver, Tyran Taylor,18, fled but was later arrested by officers.

There were no injuries.

We will give further details as they come in.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV