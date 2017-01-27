Incredible video shows controlled avalanche near Telluride

(Photo: Courtesy Vimeo)

KUSA - Avalanche mitigation work in Telluride created quite the show, as dozens of people gathered to watch a huge plume of snow shoot down Ajax Peak.

A video of the avalanche by Caldera Creative has been shared thousands of times online. Visit Telluride says a helicopter dropped bombs on the peak, causing the controlled avalanche.

Bridal Veil Road is seen in the avalanche’s path. On its Facebook page, Visit Telluride says, though the road is closed in the winter, crews may have to clear it of debris come winter.

You can watch the video below:

Ajax from Caldera Creative on Vimeo.

Can’t see the video? Click here: https://vimeo.com/201196420

(© 2017 KUSA)